Pakistan a terrorism factory, has illegaly occupied portion of J&K: India at UN

Calling Pakistan a terrorism factory, India on Wednesday lashed out at the neighbouring country saying its terror policies have alienated its own people through continued mistreatment of minorities. In the United Nation, India accused Pakistan of spreading terrorism and illegally occupying some territories in Kashmir.

“Apart from becoming world’s terrorism factory, Pakistn has also alienated it’s own people through continued mistreatment of minorities. It’s (Pakistan) continued support for terror groups in J&K is main challenge to protecting human rights of our citizens in the state. A part of the territories of our state remain under forcible and illegal occupation of Pakistan,’ said India.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now