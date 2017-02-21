Pak move against Hafiz Saeed first step to justice: MEA

Pakistan’s Punjab government on Saturday included names of Saeed and his four aides in the fourth schedule of the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) of Pakistan. Pakistan’s Punjab government on Saturday included names of Saeed and his four aides in the fourth schedule of the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) of Pakistan.

Days after Pakistan put the Mumbai terror attacks mastermind, Lashkar-e-Toiba founder and Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief, Hafiz Saeed, under the Anti-Terrorism Act, India on Monday said that Pakistan’s action to put him on terror list is the “first logical step” in bringing him to justice and ridding the region of terrorism and violent extremism. Last month, Saeed had been placed under “house arrest” and later put on the exit control list.

Responding to this, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup said, “Hafiz Saeed is an international terrorist, the mastermind of the Mumbai terrorist attack and responsible for unleashing a wave of terror against Pakistan’s neighbours through LeT/JuD and their affiliates. Effective action mandated internationally against him and his terrorist organisations and colleagues is a logical first step in bringing them to justice.”

Sources said if the actions by Pakistan’s government show results, it will brighten the prospects of the dialogue process between the two countries. “If things improve, it will be a good starting point,” a top source said.