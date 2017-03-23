Pak High Commissioner remarks on Kashmir not in keeping with diplomatic niceties: MEA

Abdul Basit in Delhi. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri) Abdul Basit in Delhi. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday expressed its objection to the remarks made by Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit on Kashmir issue while giving a speech at country’s embassy in New Delhi. Basit was quoted as saying that the Kashmir issue should be resolved as per the aspirations of its people and that their struggle cannot be quelled. “Aspirations of people “can be suppressed but not quelled. And, I hope the struggle of the Kashmiris will, god willing, prove successful (‘jo jaddo jehat Kashmiri kar rahen hayn, wo inshallah kamyab ho’),” he had said.

Responsing to this, the MEA said the “remarks are not in keeping with the diplomatic niceties and are tantamount to interference in our internal affairs,” as quoted by news agency ANI. “Pakistan will be well advised to address challenge of terror emanating from that country,which has adversely affected peace in region,” it added.

Meanwhile, when Basit was asked by the reporters to elaborate what he meant by ‘aspirations of Kashmiris’ and ‘their struggle proving successful’, he avoided the question. Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s messages were also read out by the deputy high commissioner Syed Haider Shah before Abdul Basit’s speech.

