Pak ceasefire violation: Regime has changed, but no change in barbaric condition of soldiers, says Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (left) and PM Narendra Modi in this combination picture. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (left) and PM Narendra Modi in this combination picture.

BJP ally Shiv Sena has once again targeted the Narendra Modi-government questioning how serious the Centre was on taking on the aggression by Pakistan. It urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make public how serious his government was in tackling the issue, as well as to list out the countries supporting India in the conflict, news agency ANI reported.

In its mouthpiece Saamana, the surgical strikes carried out by the government last year were clearly not enough and that the government has to do much more to silence its neighbour along the LoC. “This is the same party ruling in the Centre who declared during the Congress regime to behead 10 Pakistanis if they behead one of ours. The regime has changed, but no change can be witnessed in the barbaric condition of our soldiers,” it reportedly said.

The Shiv Sena also reportedly targeted Defence Minister Arun Jaitley saying that his statements were not going to end the probelm and that serious action needs to be taken. It also questioned how serious the government was, following the abrupt resignation of former Defence minister Manohar Parrikar who resigned to become chief minister of Goa.

“The Prime Minster should disclose as to how many countries are supporting us on this issue. Former defence minister Manohar Parrikar’s previous remark on such issues and his resignation from his post indicates how serious the government is to tackle this issue.”

“… the BJP may consider the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election victory as one their greatest achievements, but the loss of the lives of Indian soldiers is the greatest defeat of the country,” it added, according to news agency ANI.

