Pak ceasefire violation: Opposition NC, Congress stage walk-out from J&K Assembly over civilian casualties

Opposition National Conference and Congress legislators on Saturday staged a walk-out from the State Legislative Assembly over the issue of civilian casualties in border areas along the international border and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

As the house assembled, opposition MLAs accused the BJP, a coalition partner to the PDP in the state government, of “drama and failing” in safeguarding the lives of those living along the IB and LoC. The NC targeted the Minister of State in the PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, with Ali Mohammad Sagar criticising him of accusing opposition parties of “being anti-national”. Also Read: J-K: Two civilians killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire near Akhnoor, BSF retaliates effectively

“What has Dr Jitendra Singh said? This is condemnable,” Sagar told the house. “Are we anti-nationals? BJP has failed in safeguarding the lives of people.”

The NC and Congress MLAs raised anti-BJP slogans. In an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of them was heard asking “Where is your 56-inch chest?”

The BJP MLAs raised anti-Pakistan slogans to counter Opposition legislators, even as the latter retorted saying, “You only know slogans.”

Sagar accused the government of being irresponsible, saying so far it had not given any statement in the house.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Abdul Rehman Veeri, told the house that the government will put forth its version after the Question Hour, but the NC and Congress MLAs staged a walk-out from the house.

