Pak beheads Indian soldier: Paramjit was to come home on April 28, say kin

RELATIVES AND friends of one of Paramjit Singh, one of the two soldiers who were killed in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir, Monday, were trying to hide the news from his wife, Paramjit Kaur. The body is expected to reach Vainpoin village in Tarn Taran district Tuesday.

Paramjit Singh was to come home on leave on April 28. He, however, had decided to postpone his visit to the second week of May as one of his friends, a fe had to take leave urgently. Paramjit Kaur was told by relatives Monday evening that Paramjit Singh was “seriously injured” in a terrorist attack.

Satnam Singh, a relative said, “We have not informed Paramjit about her husband’s death yet. We have been trying to keep it from her as long as possible before the arrival of the body. People have been coming to our house as soon as they hear of this. So, it is becoming becoming difficult for us to hide it from her.”

Satnam Singh, “He had told his family that he would reach home on May 8. He had last come home around five months ago.” Parents of Paramjit Singh had gone to visit a relative in Amritsar when the news reached them. His father Udham Singh is a small farmer and two brothers are employed with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

Paramjit Singh has three children: Elder daughter, Simarjeet Kaur, is a Class X student, and twins Khushdeep Kaur and Sahildeep Singh. Satnam Singh added, “One of his relatives was in Army and he urged Paramjit to join the force.”

“We haven’t been told officially. But we have come to know that his body was mutilated. We want the government to give a befitting reply for this attack,” he said.

