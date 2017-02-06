Pak Army song not going to help peace process: J&K govt

The four-minute song Sangbaaz was released on Sunday by the Inter Service Press Relations of Pakistan Army to extend “solidarity” with the people of Kashmir. The four-minute song Sangbaaz was released on Sunday by the Inter Service Press Relations of Pakistan Army to extend “solidarity” with the people of Kashmir.

Taking note of a Pakistan Army propaganda song on Kashmir released Sunday and being widely circulated on social media, the J&K government said such attempts will not help in bringing back on track the peace process between India and Pakistan.

“It is not something that will help rebuild the peace process which has become the victim of very casual and cavalier attitudes, and sometimes very deliberate attempts,” J&K government spokesman and Education Minister Nayeem Akhtar told The Indian Express.

“What is needed is to bring in positivity into the situation which can bring the two countries together, peace in Jammu and Kashmir, and an atmosphere of reconciliation and cooperation,” he said.

The four-minute song Sangbaaz was released on Sunday by the Inter Service Press Relations (ISPR) of Pakistan Army to extend “solidarity” with the people of Kashmir. It refers to pellet injuries sustained by those who took to the streets in the Valley to protest the killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani by security forces last year.