Pak anthem plays at J&K cricket match, three players held

Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested three local cricket players after a video surfaced on Facebook that showed the Pakistan national anthem playing during a cricket match in Bandipore.

The video that popped up on Facebook on Saturday showed two cricket teams lined up on the pitch before the start of a match. As both the teams lined up, the Pakistan national anthem played.

The 1.45-minute video showed one team in green jerseys like the Pakistani cricket team. The other team was in whites.

Soon after the video surfaced, the police registered a case and arrested three players who participated in the match. “Yes, we have arrested a few people,” superintendent of police of Bandipore Zulfikar Azad told The Indian Express. Police have registered an FIR at Bandipore police station.

Sources said the match was played a few days ago at Arin in Bandipore. “There was a local cricket tournament going on at Arin and it was the final match of the tournament,” said a source. “The anthem was played live on Facebook and it went viral then.”

Over the last two years, there have been several instances when the Pakistan national anthem was played during cricket matches in the Valley. Last year, the police arrested several players and organisers of a tournament at Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district after a video showed the Pakistan national anthem being played before a match.

