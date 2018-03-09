Pains me to see people being persuaded to save the girl child: PM Modi in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ beneficiaries in Jhunjhunu on Thursday. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ beneficiaries in Jhunjhunu on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Thursday said that it pains him that despite the nation’s immense greatness, we have to fold our hands in our own home, persuade people, and spend money to save the girl child.

Launching the National Nutrition Mission (NNM) and Pan India Expansion of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) campaign to cover all 640 districts of the country at a mega event held in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, Modi said, “Kabhi-kabhi mann ko bahut peera hoti hai. Peera iss baat ki hoti hai ki jis desh ki mahan sanskriti, jis desh ki mahaan paramapraayen, shastron mein uttam se uttam baatein, Ved se Vivekanand tak – sahi disha mein prabhodan. Lekin kya kaaran hai, wo kaun si burai ghar kar gai ki aaj hamein apne he ghar mein beti bachane ke liye haath paer jodne par rahe hain, samjhana par raha hai, us ke liye budget se dhan kharchana par raha hai. (It pains me to see that a country which has great culture, traditions, wonderful texts in Shastras, Ved and Vivekananda; but what is the reason that we have to fold our hands in our own home, persuade people, and spend money from budget to save the girl child.”

“There can be nothing more painful for the society. For several decades, due to a contorted mindset and social ills, we decided to sacrifice daughters. When we hear that there are 800, 850 or 900 girls per 1,000 boys; we can only imagine the fate of such a society,” the PM said.

He said that the gender imbalance was a result of decades of gender bias over “four-five generations.” He said that it will take time, but if everyone decides to correct it, then “maybe it can be corrected in two-three generations.” The PM said that he will request all the state governments to take it up as a public campaign. He also exhorted mothers-in-law to shoulder the responsibility of protecting the girl child, saying that if she decides to stands for the girl child, then no one in the family can do any injustice to the child. He said that “deformity” can be rid of only if it is taken up as a campaign by the people.

Launching the National Nutrition Mission (NNM), the PM said that one may want to abuse or criticise the PM, or may have good or bad things to say about him, but when they think of “PM” from now on, they should not think of Narendra Modi, but of “Poshan Mission”.

He said that a change in the entire “ecosystem” is required to rid the nation of malnutrition, adding that as per an estimate, not washing hands before meals leads to illness…”

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje who later addressed the rally was shown black flags by some youths .

