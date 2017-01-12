Paid journals curb free access of research, says Nobel laureate

Nobel laureate Dr Randy Schekman on Wednesday expressed concern about a firewall of paid journals stopping free access to research. He was speaking on ‘how science can be made accessible’ as a panelist during panel discussion ‘Genes, Gene editing and new biotechnology’ seminar on the second day of VGGS.

“Many of the commercial journals have sought to restrain the free access of research because they rely on profits to sustain their enterprise. These organisations have sought over many years to prevent open access movement from taking a call to allow papers to disseminate in a free way because they are quite naturally interested in protecting their business model which they also promote by a measure of research called ‘Journal Impact Factor’. I and many of my colleagues consider this as a false measurement of research. It should not be used at any level to evaluate scholarly, the number is promoted by commercial concern,” he said.

Referring to the Indian context, he said, “It is also true in India that universities often use this number as a surrogate measurement of your impact. You are often required to list publications and cite the impact factor of journals in which the research was published and some institutions will not bother to investigate the impact factor of journals below a certain number.”

The journal impact factor is the measure of influence of number of citations over a number of first two years window after a journal is published which is not a measure of scholarship. Terming it as a toxic influence on how we measure our scholarly input, he called it a ridiculous measure that we rely on phoney numbers and are victimised as 75 per cent of papers failed to be replicated, foundation on which our science depends is fragile.

Prof Vijay Raghavan, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, who moderated the session, said, “Almost all of our science is done by tax payers money in different countries and a lot of it then gets published in journals which are owned by big publishers. These big publishers charge huge amounts of subscription to libraries and this runs into hundreds of billion and million of dollars and this big industry is basically is a firewall which you have to break through to get information.”

Another panelist, James Greenwood, president and chief executive officer of Biotechnology Innovation Organisation (BIO), the largest representative of biotechnology companies in the US and across the world, openly criticised Indian patenting laws and policies of biotechnology investments.

“Laws like India’s (Section) 3D deny patents from modern improved medicines. They do what no other industry or nation in the world has even considered to deflate drugs efficacy with its patent ability. Section 3D asks the near impossible, to show that a new drug is effective at the beginning of the process when the patent is sought. Visions like this dissuade potential Indian innovators and entrepreneurs even entering the field of biotech,” Greenwood said.

He further said that even the world’s largest biotech producers US and Europe have 12 and 10 year window of protection, adding that if India joins the global community on Intellectual Property (IP) rights, “your industry will see a tidal wave of biotech investment and expansions”.

“While the Intellectual Property (IP) environment in India has long been challenging. Modi (Prime Minister) administration has been making strides. The decision not to pursue compulsory license and the PM leadership setting up a IP taskforce with United States trade representatives are encouraging steps,” he said to the audience of students, scientists, industrialists, bureaucrats and Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

Another panelist, Dr Harold Varmus, the Nobel laureate in Medicine, said, “Biotech is not only about selling products to patients its also about supplying modes of operations to those of us who are actively working in laboratories. Not just about buying and selling products and making money for investors but it is also about enriching the exercise of academic science whose goal is not to make profit but to understand how world works, how disease arises how they might generate new ideas for preventing and treating illnesses like cancer.”

Countering to Greenwood’s remarks, Pankaj Patel, MD of Cadila Healthcare Private Limited said, “If there is a theaurepetic advantage of a research then Indian government allows the patent to be granted.”