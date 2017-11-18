Don’t release ‘Padmavati’ until necessary changes are made, Rajasthan CM Raje requests Smriti Irani

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (File photo) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (File photo)

Breaking her silence on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie ‘Padmavati’, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has written a letter to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Smriti Irani, urging her that the movie should not be released without necessary changes, Raje’s office said Saturday.

In the letter, Raje has urged Irani that the movie should not be released “till necessary changes are made so that sentiments of any community are not hurt.” The movie is scheduled to release on December 1.

Raje said that the censor board too should think about all the outcomes before certifying the movie. She asked that a committee with “famous historians, film personalities and members of aggrieved community” be constituted, which can discuss the movie’s story in detail. After that, appropriate changes should be made.

She said that filmmakers have a right to make movies as per their understanding but added that “the Constitution also provides that fundamental rights be controlled, on the basis of reason, in case of law and order (situation), morality, and when sentiments of citizens are hurt.” Hence, there should be a “rethink” on movie’s release, she said.

Rajputs, as well as several caste outfits have been on the warpath in Rajasthan demanding a ban on the film. The protests had intensified after ‘Padmavati’s’ trailers and songs were released a few weeks ago.

On Saturday, a ‘Mewar delegation’ met Raje and expressed their “gratitude” to her for writing the letter to Irani. They included cabinet minister Shrichand Kriplani, BJP MLA from Chittorgarh Chandrabhan Singh, Mewar Kshatriya Mahasabha president Balu Singh, Jauhar Smriti Sansthan’s general secretary Bhanwar Singh, its treasurer Narpat Singh, among others.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd