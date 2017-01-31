Padmavati shown in bad light as she was a Hindu, says MoS Giriraj

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Union Minister Giriraj Singh

BACKING THE protests against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, Union Minister of State Giriraj Singh said on Monday that Rani Padmini was being portrayed in an unfavourable light because she was a Hindu, and filmmakers would not dare to make a film on Prophet Muhammad.

He said such people who “play” with India’s history should be “punished” by the public. Singh was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by the Khadi Gramodyog Board.

WATCH VIDEO | Bhansali Productions Clarifies No Romantic Scene Between Rani Padmini-Alauddin Khilji in ‘Padmavati’

“Durbhagya hai desh ka ki desh mein Aurangzeb ko, Tipu Sultan ko icon mannewale log… desh ke itihas ke saath khilwad karke… Padmavati ke chitran ko jis dhang se chitrit kiya gaya hai… Agar woh Hindu na hoti, to shayad koi himmat na karta (It is the country’s misfortune that those who consider Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan as their icons… play with the country’s history… The way they have portrayed Padmini… had she not been a Hindu, perhaps they would not have dared to do so),” said Singh, who is the BJP MP from Nawada.

“Aur jisne bhi ki hai, Bharat ke itihas ke saath khilwad ki hai, Bharat ki maan maryada ke saath… Padmavati ne apne aap ko mitadi, lekin Mughlon ke aage ghutne nahi teke… Isliye aise logon ko nishchit roop se janta ko sazaa deni chahiye (And whoever has done this, played with India’s history and honour… Padmavati sacrificed herself, but did not bow down before the Mughals… Therefore such people certainly need to be punished by the public),” he said.

“Bilkul mera aarop hai… Hindu devi-devtaon ke upar to ek se ek tippani aata hai… PK… kahin filmein bana dete hain… kisi ki himmat hui hai ki Mohammad Sahab ke khilaf koi film bana de (Definitely, it is my accusation… There is no dearth of remarks on Hindu gods and goddesses…PK… several films have been made… Has anyone dared to make a film against Mohammad Sahab),” he said.

Singh said the issue had presented a challenge to the people, who would take a decision on the matter.