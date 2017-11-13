Padmavati row: Won’t allow screening of Bhansali movie in Karnataka, warns Rajput outfit

Padmavati poster Padmavati poster

A Rajput outfit today warned that it would not allow upcoming Hindi film “Padmavati” to be screened in Karnataka, claiming that the film distorted historical facts and portrayed royal characters of yore in a poor light. The Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena (RRKS) would take out a ‘Swabhimaan Padyatra’, a protest rally, on November 15 here, condemning the attempt to distort history, the outfit’s Bengaluru president Bhanwar Singh said at a press conference today.

The rally would start from the Town Hall here and culminate at the Freedom Park, where the leaders of the Rajput community would address the gathering, he added. Uday Singh, a member of the outfit, demanded that the censor board not clear the film as it “distorts history and hurts the sentiments of people”. He also raised an objection over releasing the trailer of the film.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali produced this film with a single-point agenda of making money. Such films are an assault on Hinduism. We will go to every corner of the country to protest against it,” Singh said.

To a question, he said, “Let there be a screening of the film for a select members of the community. Whatever the elders decide, will be accepted by all.” The film starring Deepika Padukone as Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khalji, is based on the legend of Rajput queen Padmavati.

Bhansali, also the director of “Padmavati”, had been assaulted by the activists of the Karni Sena, another Rajput outfit, during the shooting of the film in Jaipur in January. The Karni Sena has been seeking a ban on the film, claiming that it “distorts” history. “Padmavati” is set to hit the screens on December 1.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App