Padmavati row with an eye on Gujarat polls: Swami Agnivesh

Swami Agnivesh (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Swami Agnivesh (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Stating that there should be no restrictions on any form of media, including cinema, social activist Swami Agnivesh Friday said the attempts like ban on Bollywood film Padmavati was happening in view of Gujarat elections.

“This [ban] is happening in BJP-ruled states and all these activities are happening in view of Gujarat elections. It looks that polarisation politics is being done through this movie. We have studied in history that Hitler used to do such things and we also know what fate he met. There should be no restriction on media or the cinema,” Agnivesh said in Chandigarh Friday while announcing a three-day Veda convention to be held in New Delhi this month.

“These CMs who protested against the movie and supported the ban on it have not seen the film yet, be it Shivraj Singh Chouhan in MP, Vijay Rupani of Gujarat, Vasundhara Raje Rajasthan and Yogi Adityanath in UP. They should first watch the movie,” he said.

Asked about rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Agnivesh demanded against political leaders who met him to seek votes during the elections. “Action should be taken against those who have given Rs 50 lakh to him, those who went along with Cabinet to thank him…”, Agnivesh said.

Commenting on the Kerala woman Hadiya who had converted to Islam and whose marriage with a Muslim man was annulled by Kerala High Court, Agnivesh said restrictions should not be imposed on her.

