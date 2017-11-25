In veiled reference to Padmavati row, V-P Venkaiah Naidu says violent threats not acceptable in democracy

Deepika Padukone in a still from ‘Padmavati’ (L) and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (R/Files) Deepika Padukone in a still from ‘Padmavati’ (L) and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (R/Files)

In a veiled reference to the controversy surrounding the film ‘Padmavati‘, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that giving violent threats and announcing rewards for physical harm was not acceptable in a democracy. Naidu warned against undermining the rule of law in the country, indirectly refering to the ongoing row where certain groups have made threats toward Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and lead actress Deepika Padukone and have asked for a stay on the release of the film, citing ‘distortion of history’ as the reason.

The Vice-President, who was attending a literary festival in New Delhi, said that there is now a new problem over some films where people feel that they have hurt the sentiments of some religions or communities and that has led to protests. He said while protesting, some people go overboard and announce rewards. “Whether these fellows have that much money or not, I doubt. Everyone is announcing Rs one crore reward. Is it so easy to have Rs one crore,” PTI reported Naidu as saying.

“This is not acceptable in a democracy. You have the right to protest in a democratic manner, go to the appropriate authorities…you cannot physically obstruct and can’t give violent threats. Let us not undermine the rule of law,” he said. He stressed, however, that he was not talking about one particular film was speaking in a general sense, after which he read out names of films previously banned such as Haram Hawa, Kissa Kursi Ka and Aandhi.

His remarks, however, assume significance as they come amid protests by many groups against Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmavati, alleging that the movie distorts history. Historians are divided on whether Rani Padmavati even existed.

Some leaders and groups have also reportedly announced a bounty for beheading Bhansali and the female lead Deepika Padukone. “You have no right to take laws into your own hands. At the same time, you don’t have the right to hurt the sentiments of others”, Naidu said.

The Vice President also warned against selective condemnation and said it was wrong to link it to religion. He said there was a difference between religion and culture. While religion was a way of worship, culture was a way of life, he said.

