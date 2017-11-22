Padmavati row: Vijay Rupani says won’t allow distortion, will block film release in Gujarat

Deepika Padukone plays the titular role in Padmavati. Deepika Padukone plays the titular role in Padmavati.

Wading into the row over the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said his government will block the release of the Bollywood movie in the state, and added that “we can’t allow our history to be distorted”.

Rupani became the fourth chief minister from a BJP-ruled state to oppose the film’s release, after Vasundhara Raje, Yogi Adityanath and Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

“The Government of Gujarat will not allow #Padmavati – a movie hurting sentiments of Rajputs – to get released in the State. We can’t allow our history to be distorted. We believe in freedom of speech & expression but any foul play with our great culture is not tolerated,” Rupani tweeted.

Rajputs and other fringe groups have been staging protests across the country demanding for a ban on the period film.

On Tuesday, Yogi Adityanath accused filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali of playing with public’s sentiments. Adityanath said the director was no less guilty than those issuing threats of beheading to actors involved with the film. He asserted that if there was any action, “it will be against both the sides”.

“No one has the right to take the law into their own hands, whether it is Sanjay Leela Bhansali or anyone else. If those threatening (the actors of the film) are guilty, Bhansali is no less guilty,” PTI quoted the CM as saying. The Uttar Pradesh government has already said it would not allow the movie’s release till certain “controversial portions” were removed.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had previously shot a letter to Information & Broadcast Minister Smriti Irani, asking her to release the film only after making “necessary changes”.

The CBFC is yet to certify the film. Film producers Viacom, however, had voluntarily deferred the release date.

