Padmavati row: Vaghela asks Bhansali to show film to Kshatriya community before release

Warning against possible distortion of history in the upcoming Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Padmavati’, former Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela on Tuesday asked filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to show the film to leaders of the Kshatriya community ahead of its release in December.

“Before the film is released in December, Bhansali should show it to the leaders of the Kshatriya community. If history has been tampered with or distorted, then your film will not work. I have not seen the film, but people have already started talking about controversial depictions in the film. If people take law and order in their hands, the producer of the movie should forgive us. You do not have any right to distort history,” Vaghela told mediapersons on Wednesday.

Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor has already courted a few controversies. Recently, a rangoli featuring Deepika in her Padmavati costume was vandalised in Surat. Four people belonging to Rajput outfit Karni Sena and one from Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) were arrested later.

The Rajput group had raised objections to a dream sequence in the film where Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji would be seen in an intimate position. Bhansali team has, however, dismissed claims of distortion of history.

In January, the Karni Sena had attacked the sets of the movie at Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur and even slapped and assaulted the director. They had also smashed the costly film equipment. The incident halted the shooting of the movie for days.

In March, too, the sets of Padmavati were vandalised in Kolhapur’s Masai plateau and equipment was set on fire with petrol bombs. The incident also injured some animals brought in for the shooting.

