Padmavati row turns murkier as protests intensify across Rajasthan; CBFC returns movie to makers citing ‘technical issues’

“Padmavati” starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is set for December 1 release. “Padmavati” starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is set for December 1 release.

Already beset by multiple controversies, the forthcoming period drama ‘Padmavati’ on Friday hit a new stumbling block as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) sent Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus back to the makers citing that the application for the certification was “incomplete”.

The historical drama, which has set off protests by several Rajput groups, will be reviewed as per the set norms once it is sent back to the board after fixing the issue, according to the CBFC.

“The film was submitted for certification last week. We examined the documents, as we normally do. It was conveyed to the makers that their application was incomplete. They had to rectify and send it back, we will view it when it comes back to us,” PTI said quoting a source in the CBFC.

“When they (makers) rectify the deficiency we will again scrutinise it once more and when the turn comes we will examine it (film for certification),” the report added. It, however, refrained from divulging details of the “deficiency in the application” on account of which it was returned to the makers for rectification.

READ | Padmavati: How a Sufi text for Rajput kings became a tool of nationalism

Confirming the development, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, said, “That’s true. But film is with the CBFC, it is merely a minor technical issue. Nothing stops them from seeing the film if they want.”

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati, based on the legend of Rani Padmini of Chittor, has been embroiled in several controversies with the Shri Rajput Karni Sena and some other outfits accusing the filmmaker of distorting history and hurting Hindu sentiments.

Fresh protests erupt in Rajasthan, Chittor Fort entry blocked

Rajasthan witnessed fresh protests against ‘Padmavati’ on Friday with protestors blocking entry to the Chittor Fort and burning effigies of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali even as more political leaders joined the chorus against the release of the movie.

Members of the Sarv Samaj Sanghthan, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, staged demonstrations at the entrance of the fort, a UNESCO world heritage site which houses Padmini’s Palace, demanding a ban on the controversial film.

In Bengaluru, Shri Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi stated that the organisation would intensify its agitation across the country, if the film was not banned.

ALSO READ | Padmavati row: Karni Sena calls for bandh on Dec 1 if Bhansali movie is released

Authorities decided not to make the scheduled halt of the luxury train ‘Palace on Wheels’ at Chittorgarh and instead continued its journey to Udaipur due to the protests. MP CP Joshi met the protestors and assured that their sentiments would be conveyed to the people concerned, Chittorgarh District Collector Indrajeet Singh said.

Fresh plea in SC against ‘objectionable content’ in Padmavati

A fresh plea was filed in the Supreme Court to remove alleged objectionable scenes and registration of an FIR against the makers of ‘Padmavati’. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud agreed to hear the plea but refused for urgent listing of the matter.

The petitioner, advocate M L Sharma, also sought a direction for removal of all scenes of alleged ‘character assassination’ of Queen Padmavati from the movie before its release.

Jyotiraditya Scindia slams Shashi Tharoor over ‘so-called valourous maharajas’ remark

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday hit back at his fellow party leader Shashi Tharoor over his criticism of “so called valourous maharajas”. “I think he should study history, I am Jyotiraditya Scindia and I am proud of my past,” Scindia was quoted as saying by ANI. READ | Amid Padmavati row, Jyotiraditya Scindia slams Shashi Tharoor over ‘so-called valourous maharajas’ remark

The 46-year-old Congress MP, who himself belongs to Gwalior royal family, made these comments after Tharoor remarked that the “so called valourous maharajas” had scurried to accommodate themselves when the British “trampled” over their honour and that they were now after a filmmaker claiming prestige was at stake.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd