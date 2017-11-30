Padmavati row: Suraj Pal Amu resigns as Haryana BJP media coordinator, via WhatsApp message

Suraj Pal Amu (C) (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Suraj Pal Amu (C) (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Days after announcing a Rs 10 crore reward to anyone beheading Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone, Haryana BJP media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu resigned from his post on Wednesday. State BJP president Subhash Barala had on November 20 issued a showcause notice to Amu “for giving a statement contrary to the party line”. Amu has not replied to the showcause notice yet.

In a letter to Barala, which was sent through message sharing app WhatsApp on Wednesday, Amu said that he was upset with the “behaviour” of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with a delegation of Rajput community that went to see him on Tuesday. Later, Amu told The Indian Express that he was informed by members who were part of the Karni Sena delegation that the CM left Haryana Bhavan without seeing them despite the meeting being “pre-scheduled”.

In his resignation letter to Barala, Amu said: “The BJP had given me chance to work with senior leaders not only from Haryana but also from the Centre…Now, I have started feeling that the Chief Minister doesn’t need dedicated workers and office-bearers anymore. There is a group of unwanted persons around the Chief Minister which has been keeping the dedicated workers away from him for the past three years…I hope that you will treat this message as my letter of resignation from my post..”

Barala confirmed that he had received a message through WhatsApp, but added the party was yet to take a call on his resignation. “He has given the resignation from the post only, and not from the party,” Barala added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Amu said that he would keep working for the BJP as a “normal worker”. He repeated that Rajputs would hold a state-level protest in Panchkula on December 9 against the movie Padmavati.

