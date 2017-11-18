Padmavati row: After Scindia, Virbhadra Singh expresses displeasure over Tharoor’s ‘maharaja’ remark

Padmavati row: Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh (Express photo/Files) Padmavati row: Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh (Express photo/Files)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Saturday countered fellow Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s remark on the erstwhile kings of the country. “We did not accept our defeat. East India Company sent their forces twice to occupy nation. They said they need more force,” news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying. “Meanwhile, Queen Victoria finished the company and became Empress of India,” he added.

Tharoor on Thursday had reportedly said that the “so called valourous maharajas” had hastened to accommodate themselves when the British “trampled” over their honour and were now after a filmmaker, claiming that prestige was at stake. Tharoor had been hinting at the controversy surrounding the Hindi film Padmavati, the release of which hangs in the balance as certain groups claim that the filmmakers have tempered with historical facts. They also allege that Padmavati, evangelised by locals of certain regions and worshipped as a goddess, is shown in poor light. Groups such as the Karni Sena have threatened to engage in violence if the film hits the screens.

READ | Jyotiraditya Scindia slams Shashi Tharoor over ‘so-called valourous maharajas’ remark

They have also called for nation-wide shutdown on December 1 to protest the release of the film.

Tharoor has come under criticism for his comment from Congress and BJP leaders alike, the likes of which include Union Minister Smriti Irani and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, titular Maharaja of Gwalior and a Congress MP from the region. Scindia on Friday hit back at Tharoor saying: “I think he should study history, I am Jyotiraditya Scindia and I am proud of my past,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Irani had taken to social media platform Twitter on Friday and tweeted, “Did all the Maharajs (kings) kneel in front of the British? What will Jyotiraditya Scindia, Diggi Raja (Digvijaya Singh) and Amarinder Singh say on Shashi Tharoor’s comments?”

Digvijaya Singh and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, both of whom are Congress leaders, are also royals.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd