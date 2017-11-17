Amid Padmavati row, Jyotiraditya Scindia slams Shashi Tharoor over ‘so-called valourous maharajas’ remark 

Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia

Amid a raging row over upcoming epic drama film ‘Padmavati’, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday hit back at his fellow party leader Shashi Tharoor over his criticism of “so called valourous maharajas”. “I think he should study history, I am Jyotiraditya Scindia and I am proud of my past,” Scindia was quoted as saying by ANI.

The 46-year-old Congress MP, who himself belongs to Gwalior royal family, made these comments after Tharoor remarked that the “so called valourous maharajas” had scurried to accommodate themselves when the British “trampled” over their honour and that they were now after a filmmaker claiming prestige was at stake.

“It is (our fault) and I say so. I actually don’t take the mantle of victimhood. In about half a dozen places in the book, I am harsh enough on us… Some British reviewers said ‘Why doesn’t he explain why the British conquered?’ And it’s a fair question…,” Tharoor said during a session at the opening ceremony of the eighth edition of the Tata Literature Live.

“In fact, every single one of these so called valorous maharajas, who today are after a Mumbai filmmaker because their honour is at stake, they were less concerned about their honour when the British were trampling all over it. They scurried to accommodate themselves. So let’s face it, there is no question, that we were complicit,” he said.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati, based on the legend of Rani Padmini of Chittor, has been embroiled in several controversies with the Shri Rajput Karni Sena and some other outfits accusing the filmmaker of distorting history and hurting Hindu sentiments.

Facing the ire of “BJP supporters”, Tharoor later clarified on Twitter: “I am dismayed that some BJP supporters are claiming I attacked Rajput honour. I spoke about the Maharajahs who made their accommodations w/the British. I have never made a communal comment in my life.”

“As for specific concerns of the Rajput community, people’s sentiments must be respected in the interests of India’s diversity& harmony. Rajput valour is part of our history & is not in question. BJP & its censors should take these concerns into account.”

