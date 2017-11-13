Padmavati row: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie violates the law on Sati practice, says Anil Vij

Sanjay Leela’s Bhansali’s Padmavati is based on the legend of Rani Padmini of Chittor. Sanjay Leela’s Bhansali’s Padmavati is based on the legend of Rani Padmini of Chittor.

Claiming that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Rani Padmavati’ “tampers” with history and violates the law related to the practice of ‘Sati’, Haryana minister Anil Vij said the censor board should stall its release in view of the public sentiment.

The outspoken minister, who has often waded into controversies, alleged that the “objectionable” portrayal of the legendary queen in the film tarnished her image. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani has already been apprised about the people’s sentiments in this regard, Vij said in an official release.

“Rani Padmavati’ was the pride of the country. She, along with 16,000 women, committed self-immolation (jauhar) after Raja Rana Rattan Singh fell in war. It is an insult to show a princess of such a high character dancing in public. It is highly objectionable as it tampers with history,” Vij claimed. He said the practice of Sati was completely banned in India and nobody could be allowed to make and release a movie promoting ‘Satipratha’ (the practice). “It is a clear violation of the law,” the Haryana Health minister said.

He added that there were a lot of sagas of heroes in Indian culture which could be showcased. “But Bhansali will not do this, as he wants to work for promoting a single ideology,” claimed Vij, who had earlier said that he won’t allow the movie to be screened.

Yesterday, another senior Haryana minister Vipul Goel had sought that makers of the film ‘Padmavati’, due for release next month, make amendments keeping in view public sentiments. In a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, Goel had mentioned that along with the Rajput community, there were concerns regarding this film in other sections of the society as well.

