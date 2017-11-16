Padmavati row: Karni Sena calls for bandh on December 1 if Bhansali movie is released

A protest against Padmavati in Bengaluru on Wednesday. A section of pro-Kannada organisations have come out in support of the Karni Sena which is protesting against the movie. (Source: Reuters) A protest against Padmavati in Bengaluru on Wednesday. A section of pro-Kannada organisations have come out in support of the Karni Sena which is protesting against the movie. (Source: Reuters)

The Karni Sena on Wednesday called for a nationwide shutdown over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Padmavati on December 1, the day of its scheduled release, threatening violence if the film is screened.

In Jaipur, Shri Rajput Karni Sena founder and patron Lokendra Singh Kalvi said: “Ahinsa bahut zaruri hai, hinsa toh majboori hai. Jauhar ki jwala hai, bahut kucch jalega. Rok sako toh is Padmavati ko rok lo. (Non-violence is important but violence is the last resort. This is the fire of Jauhar, a lot will burn. Stop this Padmavati if you can).”

Demanding the nationwide strike on December 1, Kalvi said the Karni Sena will take the support of like-minded individuals and organisations, many of who have publicly objected to the film. “We are not talking of a Rajasthan bandh, but a Bharat bandh on December 1,” he said.

He accused Bhansali of back-tracking on an agreement with the outfit. “The censor board has certain limitations. It does not deliberate upon history, hence we had demanded a pre-censor board (screening of the trailer and the songs),” he said. But Bhansali had “betrayed” them, the leader said, and did not share the trailer or the songs with the Karni Sena, so they now wanted a ban on the film.

The Rajasthan Women’s Commission has written to the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) to ensure that the honour of women “is not adversely affected” in the movie.

In the letter to CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, Rajasthan Women’s Commission chief Suman Sharma asked him to watch the movie urgently and “clarify the doubts” over the widespread confusion among people and prevent any “conflict” in the future. “Also, in this entire episode, please ensure that women’s honour is not adversely affected. Please share the proceedings undertaken by you in this regard with us soon,” she said.

In a separate matter, three persons were booked in Bikaner on Tuesday over an “objectionable” comment on Goddess Durga and Rani Padmini.

In Bikaner, sub-inspector Kanhaiyalal said: “A local, Ratan Singh (25), had complained about an obscene social media post on Goddess Durga and Rani Padmini. So we lodged an FIR against three persons on Tuesday under IPC Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc.) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).”

Some Karni Sena members had vandalised a cinema hall in Kota on Tuesday for playing the film’s trailer.

MNS supports Padmavati

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has come out in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati, saying that protesting against a film without watching it was unacceptable.

“There are still 15 days left for the release of the film. There are some political parties opposing it. It does not make sense to protest without watching what the film contains. We will watch it and if there is anything unacceptable we will discuss it with the director to find a solution,” Ameya Khopkar, MNS Chitrapat Karmachari Sena president, said.

There have been protests against the film by groups who have claimed that the film has distorted facts of history. On Wednesday, the Shri Rajput Karni Sena called for a nationwide bandh on December 1. In Maharashtra, BJP MLA Raj Purohit had also spoken out against the film. ENS

