Padmavati row: Now, Haryana BJP’s media chief announces Rs 10 crore bounty on heads of Bhansali and Deepika Padukone

The controversies surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati refuses to die down. Two days after a Meerut resident from the Kshatriya community announced a bounty of Rs 5 crore on the heads of Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone, Haryana BJP’s Chief Media Coordinator doubled the amount and announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for beheading them.

“Want to congratulate the Meerut youth for announcing Rs 5 crore bounty for beheading of Deepika and Bhansali. We will reward the ones beheading them with Rs 10 crore, and also take care of their family’s needs,” ANI quoted Suraj Pal Amu, Haryana’s BJP Chief Media Coordinator, as saying on Sunday.

Amu’s remarks comes after Thakur Abhishek Som of Sardhana Chaubisi, who claimed affiliation to the Samajwadi Party, said the Kshatriya community would not tolerate wrongful portrayal of the queen and meddling with its rich heritage while announcing a Rs 5 crore bounty on the heads of Bhansali and Deepika.

Amu also warned actor Ranveer Singh, saying he would break his legs if he did not take back his words supporting the director and the film. “Agar tune apne shabd wapas nahin liye to teri taango ko todke tere haath mein de denge (If you don’t take back your words, we will break your legs and put it in your hand,” the BJP member said.

In his first remarks since the controversy erupted, Ranveer Singh, who portrays Alauddin Khilji in the movie, had said he was 200 per cent behind Bhansali and supported his vision on the film.

Amu also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent on the issue and said he would quit the party if needed. “The PM, Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, everyone is silent on the issue. Modi speaks only in time of elections, he has to speak out on the issue. PM has to exercise his powers to strike down the film,” he said.

Amu also criticised Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje after she asked asked I&B minister Smriti Irani to not release till necessary changes were made so that sentiments of any “community are not hurt”. The BJP leader said there was no point in making changes to the film as he would not let the movie be screened. “Wont tolerate distortion of facts regarding our history,” he said.

Padmavati is based on the legend that Alauddin Khijli (Ranveer Singh) invades Chittor in order to conquer the kingdom and the queen, Padmini (Deepika Padukone). The Karni Sena and other fringe groups have objected to a dream sequence between Khilji and Rani Padmini in the movie, even though Bhansali has denied such a scene.

Meanwhile, reacting to news of the screening of Padmavati being deferred, Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi, who has been spearheading the protest, said they would wait for a few days and then decide on future plans. “What right does Deepika Padukone have to challenge us that the movie will get released. Hasn’t she brought shame to Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Hundreds of crores of rupees, which did not belong to Bhansali, has come from the Middle-East, sent by Dawood,” he alleged.

Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya too joined the bandwagon in attacking Padmavati and said they won’t let the film release in the state. “We won’t let Padmavati release in Uttar Pradesh unless and until objectionable scenes are removed,” Maurya said.

