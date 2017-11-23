Padmavati row highlightss: BBFC clears movie for UK audience, film producers say need CBFC’s nod

A man signs a banner during a signature campaign as part of a protest, organised by members of Bharat Kshatriya Samaj, against the release of Bollywood movie “Padmavati” in Kolkata. REUTERS A man signs a banner during a signature campaign as part of a protest, organised by members of Bharat Kshatriya Samaj, against the release of Bollywood movie “Padmavati” in Kolkata. REUTERS

Days after the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial movie ‘Padmavati’ was indefinitely postponed from December 1, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) on Wednesday cleared it for the UK audience. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a fresh plea seeking a direction to makers of ‘Padmavati’ not to release it outside the country on December 1.

The movie, its director Bhansali and lead actor Deepika Padukone, have attracted criticism and wrath of various fringe groups and political leaders, who have accused Bhansali of distorting history and maligning the image of Rajput queen Padmavati.

Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali during a protest, organised by members of Bharat Kshatriya Samaj, against the release of Bollywood movie “Padmavati” in Kolkata, India, November 22, 2017. (Source: Reuters) Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali during a protest, organised by members of Bharat Kshatriya Samaj, against the release of Bollywood movie “Padmavati” in Kolkata, India, November 22, 2017. (Source: Reuters)

Many groups have been protesting amid rumours that there was a romantic dream sequence between Padmini and Allauddin Khilji. BJP’s Haryana unit chief media coordinator, Suraj Pal Amu, plunged into the controversy by declaring a bounty of Rs 10 crore for beheading Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and its lead actor Deepika Padukone.

Read what happened yesterday

Earlier in March this year, Karni Sena vandalised the ‘mirror room’ in Padmini Palace in Chittorgarh Fort, alleging that the mirrors had been installed about 60 years ago for Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s visit and claimed Alauddin Khilji never saw Padmini or her reflection.

WATCH VIDEO:

Here are the highlights:

02.30 pm: “Pihu” director Vinod Kapri finds the issue scary for a citizen as well as a filmmaker. He says the government needs to take a stand and protect freedom of expression. “The ‘Padmavati’ issue is really concerning. It is scary for all of us, as a citizen and as a filmmaker also. If we as a nation treat a legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali (like this), then I am really worried about the future,” Kapri told IANS on the sidelines of the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here. “There is a censor board and people should respect the censor board, or we should shut down the censor board. But if there is a censor board, then everyone should including the Shree Rajput Karni Sena (which is at the forefront of the protests), should respect its sanctity. They are not respecting it,” he added.

02.00 pm: Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan of “Masaan” fame says he feels ashamed to call himself a citizen of a country where people go about freely after threatening artistes on national television. He said: “I am genuinely appalled and ashamed to call myself a citizen of this country, because to see a man come on national television and announce that he is going to give Rs 5 crore (to anyone) for cutting Deepika’s (actress Deepika Padukone’s) nose or head and then (the offer) goes up to Rs 10 crore, and nothing has happened about it. “That is really unfortunate and it’s a sad state that we are living in.”

1.30 pm: Though ‘Padmavati’ has been cleared by the BBFC without any cuts, the producers say they are not planning to release the film without the Indian censor board’s go-ahead, as PTI reported quoting sources.

1.00 pm: Sharma alleged that grave damage will be done to social harmony if the movie is allowed to be released outside India. He also sought criminal prosecution of the makers of the movie for allegedly misrepresenting facts that the songs and promos were cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

12.30 pm: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on November 28 a fresh plea seeking a direction to makers

of the Bollywood film “Padmavati” not to release it outside India on December 1. “We will take it up on Tuesday. You (advocate) file a writ petition,” the bench told advocate M L Sharma who mentioned his fresh plea for an urgent hearing.

12.00 pm: The British Censor Board has listed the film on its official website, stating, “‘Padmavati’ (12A) moderate violence, injury detail.” It also mentioned that “all known versions of this work passed uncut”.

11.30 am: Padmavati’s release has been cleared by British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) for the UK audience. The BBFC has given the film a 12A rating and was passed without any cuts. The 12A rating mandates that the film cannot be viewed by a child under the age of 12 unless accompanied by an adult.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd