Padmavati row Live: BJP’s Suraj Pal Amu takes a jibe at Mamata over support to movie

The controversy behind movie Padmavati shows no signs of abating. Only yesterday, the body of a 40-year-old man was found hanging from the ramparts of Nahargarh Fort, with some messages referring to the protests over Padmavati scribbled on the stones inside the fort, said police. The man was later identified as Chetan Saini, who sold jewellery and handicraft in Nahari ka Naka area, near the Nahargarh Fort on the outskirts of Jaipur.

“Padmavati ka virodh karne walon, hum kille par sirf putle nahi latkate… hum mein hai dum (Those opposing Padmavati, we don’t just hang effigies from forts… we have courage),” said one of the handwritten messages on a stone. Also Read: Man found hanging, Padmavati graffiti nearby: Jaipur police

Meanwhile, in a veiled reference to the controversy, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu today told PTI that giving violent threats and announcing rewards for physical harm was not acceptable in a democracy. Although he did not directly referred to the controversy, he warned against undermining the rule of law in the country.

12:48 pm: READ | In veiled reference to Padmavati row, V-P Venkaiah Naidu says violent threats not acceptable in democracy

12:35 pm: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday had said she would welcome “Padmavati” director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his team to the state and make special arrangements for the film’s premiere and release. Also Read: Will welcome ‘Padmavati’ team to Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

12:30 pm: Rakshasi pravriti ki jo mahilaayein hoti hain, jaise Shurpnakha thi. Shurpnakaha ka ilaaj Lakshman ne naak kaat kar kiya tha, Mamata Ji is baat ko na bhulein: Suraj Pal Amu, BJP on Mamata Banerjee supporting Padmavati.

12:00 pm: “Whether these fellows have that much money or not, I doubt. Everyone is announcing Rs one crore reward. Is it so easy to have Rs one crore? asked V-P Naidu.

11:45 am: Giving violent threats and announcing rewards for physical harm was not acceptable in a democracy, says V-P Naidu.

