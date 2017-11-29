Padmavati row Live Updates: BJP’s Suraj Pal Amu resigns, now dreams to slap Farooq Abdullah at Lal Chowk

Padmavati Padmavati

A day after the Supreme Court came down heavily on people holding public office for commenting on “Padmavati” before the CBFC certifying the film, BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu, who had threatened actress Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on Wednesday resigned from the post of party’s Haryana chief media coordinator. The period drama has been facing protests from Shri Rajput Karni Sena for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

On Tuesday only, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Bhansali should clarify his stand on the controversy and that the historical drama won’t be released in the state until that happens.

The JD(U) chief is the fifth CM after Yogi Adityanath (UP), Vijay Rupani (Gujarat), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh) and Vasundhara Raje (Rajasthan) – all BJP-ruled states – to speak out against the period film’s release. The film, which was supposed to release on December 1, has been deferred by producers Viacom 18. Gujarat, MP and UP have banned the film’s release citing “distortion of history”.

Here are the latest updates:

12:50 pm: Now my dream is to slap Farooq Abdullah on Lal Chowk, I challenge him to meet me there, says Amu.

12:20 pm: BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu, who resigned as party’s Haryana Chief Media Coordinator, again trained guns at Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

“With a heavy heart I have resigned from the post I had in the BJP. I am pained at the behaviour of Haryana chief minister. I have never seen a BJP CM so arrogant who doesn’t respect party workers and community representatives,” Amu told ANI.

