Padmavati row: House panel summons Sanjay Leela Bhansali, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has decided to step into the controversy over the release of Padmavati.

The Parliamentary panel headed by BJP Lok Sabha member Anurag Thakur, in fact, has summoned the producer, director, CBFC chief as well as secretary, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, to appear before it during their next meeting on Thursday.

“The panel has asked director, producer of Padmavati movie as well as the CBFC chief to appear before it and present their views on the movie,” Thakur told The Indian Express.

Consequently, the panel expects Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi to appear before it and present their views on tone and narrative of the movie.

Besides actors Paresh Rawal and Raj Babbar, veteran BJP leader LK Advani is also part of the 30-member bipartisan panel of MPs.

