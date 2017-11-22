Padmavati row: Parliament panel seeks report from Information and Broadcasting ministry, censor board 

Historians are divided on whether Queen Padmavati even existed. (File) Historians are divided on whether Queen Padmavati even existed. (File)

Amid the controversy surrounding the Bollywood film Padmavati, a Parliament panel on Wednesday sought a report on the period drama from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the censor board.



Two BJP MPs, CP Joshi and Om Birla, from Rajasthan had filed a plea before the Parliament regarding “objectionable” content in the movie, after which the matter was taken up for consideration by the Lok Sabha Committee on Petitions.



Joshi, who is also a member of the panel, opined that before the release of the movie, it should be shown to historians and the descendants of the erstwhile royal families, who trace their lineage to Padmavati.



“The panel has referred the matter to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the censor board. It has also asked them to submit a report before November 30,” senior BJP leader Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who heads the panel, said. Deepika Padukone plays the titular role in Padmavati while Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are playing the roles of two rival kings in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, based on Rajput queen, Padmavati.



Various Rajput and other groups have been protesting against the film, amid rumours that there is a romantic dream sequence between Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji’s characters. They are alleging that it “distorts” history and hurts the sentiments of the people.



However, Historians are divided on whether Queen Padmavati even existed.



Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat– all BJP ruled states — have expressed displeasure over ‘distortion of historical facts’ in the movie, while Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (Congress) has also opposed the release of the movie.



Meanwhile, following a severe criticism, the makers of the movie have deferred its release date. The film was scheduled to release on December 1, this year.



Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had previously shot a letter to Information & Broadcast Minister Smriti Irani, asking her to release the film only after making “necessary changes”. The CBFC is yet to certify the film. Film producers Viacom, however, had voluntarily deferred the release date.

