Padmavati row: Haryana BJP leader offers 10-crore bounty on heads of Bhansali and Deepika Padukone

A senior BJP leader from Haryana has offered a prize of Rs 10 crore to anyone who would behead Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the film’s female lead Deepika Padukone.

Suraj Pal Amu, the BJP’s media coordinator in Haryana, told The Indian Express on Sunday evening that he has “announced to double the prize money of Rs 5 crore announced by Meerut youth Som”. A man called Thakur Abhishek Som from Meerut was reported to have offered the Rs 5 crore bounty a few days ago.

Amu first made his offer during a function of the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha in New Delhi on Sunday. News agency ANI tweeted his statement, “Want to congratulate Meerut youth for announcing Rs 5 crore bounty for beheading Deepika, Bhansali. We will reward the ones beheading them with Rs 10 crore, and also take care of their family’s needs.”

The Haryana BJP said Amu had made the statement in his personal capacity.

“The party doesn’t agree with his comment. It’s his personal remark,” Rajiv Jain, Haryana BJP media wing incharge, said. Jain’s wife Kavita Jain is a senior cabinet minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar government.

#WATCH:Haryana BJP Chief Media Coordinator SP Amu says will quit BJP if needed,asks PM to exercise his powers to strike down film #Padmavati pic.twitter.com/h2x76mdAKb — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2017

Asked about any possible action against Amu for this “threatening remarks”, Haryana BJP spokesperson Raman Malik said, “This is the discretion of the state BJP chief (Subhash Barala). The matter has come up just today. I will speak to the state party chief tomorrow and will let you know.”

Amu’s comments, Malik said, “is his personal remark, being a Rajput and member of a certain social set-up”.

The Indian Express attempted to contact more than half a dozen cabinet ministers of the Khattar government by calling them on their mobile phones and sending them text messages, but received no responses. Subhash Barala and Amit Arya, the media advisor to the Haryana chief minister, too, did not respond to text messages and calls.

In New Delhi, the National Commission for Women said it will write to Gurgaon Police, seeking action against Amu. “The NCW strongly condemns this statement,” it said.

