Padmavati bounty remark: FIR lodged against Haryana BJP media coordinator, he says not afraid of going to jail

Hours after an FIR was filed against him for criminal intimidation at a Gurgaon police station, Haryana BJP media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu vowed to stall the screening of Padmavati and announced a protest against its release on December 9.

“I don’t know what has been shown in the movie. Neither do I want to watch the movie nor I will let anybody to watch it. If it’s called gundagardi, I don’t care,” he said. On Sunday, Amu had announced a bounty of Rs 10 crore for beheading Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and its lead actor Deepika Padukone. A Gurgaon resident Pawan Kumar on Tuesday filed a complaint against Amu at Sector 29 police station, and a case was registered under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

In the FIR, Kumar stated that he is a “lover of art” and identified Bhansali and Padukone as his “favorite director” and “favorite heroine”, respectively. He further said that he got to know of Amu’s threat through news being aired on television and was “greatly saddened” by it.

“Both their lives are threatened by Suraj Pal Amu,” the complainant said, adding that a lawful investigation must be conducted against the BJP leader. Unfazed by registration of the FIR, Amu held a press conference in Chandigarh and said that the Rajput community would hold a protest in Panchkula against the movie on December 9.

