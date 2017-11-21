Padmavati row: For and against, who is saying what

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest movie Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor is still embroiled in controversy over some “objectionable” scenes. The movie has received mixed reactions from top political leaders in the country Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest movie Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor is still embroiled in controversy over some “objectionable” scenes. The movie has received mixed reactions from top political leaders in the country

The controversy surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati shows no signs of letting up as it has run into opposition with various state chief ministers as well. The movie based on the 13th-century Rajput queen of Chittor has angered several caste groups and drew mixed reactions from different state governments. While several state leaders have opposed Padmavati, others have supported it as well. Amid a flurry of violent threats from fringe groups, the studio has deferred the date of release and is yet to announce the new release schedule. The film is yet to be seen and certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Here are some leaders that spoke for and against Padmavati:

Support Padmavati

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: Condemning the threats against Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone, Congress leader and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in a series of tweets: “These sort of threats, especially towards women, are yet another sign of growing intolerance and bigotry in the country. I condemn the culture of intolerance and hate perpetuated by BJP. Karnataka stands with Deepika Padukone. She is a globally renowned artist from our state.”

Recently, Haryana BJP’s chief media coordinator Surajpal Amu put a bounty of Rs 10 crore on the heads of Deepika and Bhansali while also threatening to break the legs of actor Ranveer Singh who plays Alauddin Khilji in the movie. “I call upon the CM of Haryana ML Khattar to take strict action against those holding out threats against her,” Siddaramaiah said.

Mamata Banerjee: Trinamool Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that a super emergency was prevailing in India. Banerjee on Monday said on her Twitter handle, “The Padmavati controversy is not only unfortunate but also a calculated plan of a political party to destroy the freedom to express ourselves. We condemn this super emergency. All in the film industry must come together and protest in one voice.”

Sitaram Yechury: CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury also lent support to the movie and likened the violent protestors and those levelling threats to a private army as seen in Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy. “What is their objection regarding the movie? Some people have placed their demand to ban the movie without seeing the content of it? No one has seen the movie and censor board has not even certified it then why this protest to ban the movie? A private army has emerged in the country which was seen during the regime of Hitler and Mussolini,” Yechury had said in Kolkata on Friday.

Members of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena shout slogans against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali during a protest demanding against Padmavati. (PTI) Members of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena shout slogans against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali during a protest demanding against Padmavati. (PTI)

Against Padmavati

Captain Amarinder Singh: Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Monday that “distortion of history” would not be tolerated. Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh, Singh said that he had studied history and also visited Chittor.

The Punjab CM said that cinematic licence does not mean anyone has the right to twist historical facts. “Let me tell you, nobody had the right to distort history… Those feeling hurt by distortion of facts have the right to protest,” Singh said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday addressed members of Rajput groups that gave him a memorandum seeking a ban on the film. “Aitihasik tathyon se khilvaad kar agar Rashtramata Padmavatiji… unke samman ke khilaf… jis film mein drishya dikhaye gaye hai… yeh baat kahi gayee hai… us film ka pradarshan Madhya Pradesh ki dharti par nahi hoga…. rashtra ke apmaan ko yeh desh kabhi sweekar nahi karega.” (If historical facts are being distorted and scenes are being depicted in a film to dishonour Rashtramata Padmavatiji… the release of such a film will not be allowed in Madhya Pradesh… the country will never tolerate this insult to the nation).” While pointing out that he has been reading about the Rajput queen since he was a child, the MP CM said, “The country and state will not tolerate this insult of Queen Padmavati’s sacrifice.”

Vasundhara Raje: BJP leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje wrote to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani urging her that the movie should not be released in Rajasthan without making the necessary changes in it. The CM said that a committee should be constituted to discuss the story in detail and it could comprise “famous historians, film personalities and members of the aggrieved community”.

In a statement released on Saturday, Raje’s office said that she wrote a letter to Irani “urging her that the movie should not be released till necessary changes are made so that sentiments of any community are not hurt”.

Raising grounds of morality, she said in her letter, The Constitution also provides that fundamental rights be controlled, on the basis of reason, in case of law and order (situation), morality, and when sentiments of citizens are hurt,” adding that there should be a “rethink” on Padmavati’s release.

Raje also urged the Censor board to think of all outcomes before certifying the movie.

Thawar Chand Gehlot: Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot was also quoted on the same day by PTI asking the CBFC to delete “objectionable” scenes from the movie, adding that “Anger is palpable in the country over this movie. History is distorted to enact filmy scenes, which should be taken seriously by the Censor board.”

What the Supreme Court has ruled on Padmavati

The Supreme Court had received a writ petition seeking censor of “objectionable scenes” from the movie but the apex court rejected the petition on the ground that it had not been vetted by the CBFC and got its clearance. The court censored portions of the petition, saying, “pleadings in the court are not meant to create any kind of disharmony in society which believes in the concept of unity among diversity”.

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said, “We have been apprised that the film has not yet received the certificate from the CBFC… our interference in this writ petition will tantamount to pre-judging, which we are not inclined to do.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd