Padmavati row: Citizens have right to protest, says Hansraj Ahir

Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir has slammed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his latest movie Padmavati. Ahir said Bhansali has hurt Rajput sentiments and glorified invader Alauddin Khilji. On being asked if the Centre will intervene and provide security for the movie screening, he said, “Law and order is a state subject and in a democratic set-up, citizens have the right to protest. The state government will deal with any law-and- order situation and if required take a call on whether to allow the screening of the film or not.”

