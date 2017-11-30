Padmavati row: Bhansali, Prasoon Joshi meet parliamentary panels, members want ban on trailer too

Sanjay Leela Bhansali before going to meet a parliamentary standing committee on information technology. (Express photo) Sanjay Leela Bhansali before going to meet a parliamentary standing committee on information technology. (Express photo)

“Padmavati” director Sanjay Leela Bhansali appeared before a parliamentary standing committee on information technology, while censor board chief Prasoon Joshi met the Lok Sabha Committee on Petitions to share their views on the controversy surrounding the historical drama.

Joshi, who is also slated to meet the 30-member IT panel, which includes MPs like Paresh Rawal, Raj Babbar and Anurag Thakur, told the Lok Sabha committee that the process of certifying the movie was underway and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had only cleared the trailer and promos of Padmavati.

PTI reported that some panel members expressed their opposition to the trailer and said it should be banned along with the film. However, Joshi told the panel that he had not seen the film as yet. When some members asked how the film had reached the UK when it had not been approved in India, the CBFC chief said it was an independent process.

The Lok Sabha Committee on Petitions had sought a report from the I&B Ministry and the censor board after C P Joshi and Om Birla, two BJP MPs from Rajasthan, filed a plea on “objectionable content” in the film before the panel. The officials were of the view that such controversies were often created for commercial purposes.

Eight members of the Lok Sabha panel, including senior BJP leader Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the two petitioners, attended the meeting. Sources said three members were against the film – two from the BJP and one from the Shiv Sena.

Earlier in the day, chairman of the IT panel, Anurag Thakur said they had asked Bhansali and Joshi to appear to present their views on the movie. “The panel has asked Bhansali and Joshi to appear before it and present their views on the movie. They can present their case before the panel. The members have also decided to call the producers of the movie,” PTI quoted Thakur as saying.

The period drama, which stars Deepika Padukone, Ranvir Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, has been facing protests from Shri Rajput Karni Sena for allegedly tampering with historical facts. The film, which was supposed to release on December 1, has been deferred by producers Viacom 18.

