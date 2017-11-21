Padmavati row: Bhansali is habitual of playing with public sentiments, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Bhansali was no less guilty than those issuing threats. (File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Bhansali was no less guilty than those issuing threats. (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday criticised Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the ongoing controversy surrounding his movie Padmavati, saying the director was habitual of playing with public sentiments.

The CM’s remarks come days after he asked the I&B Ministry to get the release of the movie deferred in the state because of “public anger” over the “script” and “distorted historical facts” in the film could lead to an “adverse effect” on the law-and-order situation. Eventually, the producers, Viacom 18, postponed the release of the film from December 1.

Adityanath lashed out at Bhansali and said the director was no less guilty than those issuing threats of beheading to actors involved with the film and asserted that if there was any action, “it will be against both the sides”.

“No one has the right to take the law into their own hands, whether it is Sanjay Leela Bhansali or anyone else. If those threatening (the actors of the film) are guilty, Bhansali is no less guilty,” PTI quoted the CM as saying.

The state government has already said it would not allow the movie’s release till certain “controversial portions” were removed. The same sentiment has been echoed by Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Punjab’s Amarinder Singh.

On threats being issued to eliminate actors, Adityanath said, “Everyone should respect the feelings of each other. And I feel that if everyone has good thoughts and intentions, there would be amity in society.”

The film has courted controversy amid rumours that there is a romantic dream sequence between Padmavati (Deepika Padukone) and Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh). The Rajput community has protested against this and demanded that the scene be removed. However, Bhansali has repeatedly said there was no such scene in the movie.

(With inputs from PTI)

