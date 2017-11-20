Padmavati row LIVE updates: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh backs protesters, says nobody will accept distortion of history

Members of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena during a protest demanding a total ban on ‘Padmavati’ in Bengaluru. (File Photo) Members of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena during a protest demanding a total ban on ‘Padmavati’ in Bengaluru. (File Photo)

Even after the makers of ‘Padmavati’, Viacom 18, deferred the release of the historical drama following nation-wide protests on Sunday, the voices against the Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum-opus refused to die down a day later.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh voiced his support for the protesters and said nobody would accept the distortion of history. “Nobody will accept the distortion of history and those who are protesting are rightly doing so,” ANI quoted the Congress leader as saying. His comments came soon after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that Padmavati would not be allowed to be released in the state unless the objectionable scenes were removed. “We have been reading about the queen’s sacrifice from childhood. Distortion of history will not be tolerated,’’ he said.

The filmmakers also could not find any luck with the Censor Board, who denied their request to expedite the clearance process for Padmavati. CBFC said the movie will be reviewed and certified as per set norms of following a chronological order of all applications.

Earlier in the day, National Conference leader Devender Singh Rana wrote to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and asked her not to allow release the film in the state till the film’s contents were verified.

Padmavati row LIVE updates:

2.30 pm: National Conference leader writes to J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti asking her not to allow Padmavati’s release in the state.

2. 25pm: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh backs the protesters. “Nobody will accept the distortion of history and those who are protesting are rightly doing so,” ANI quoted the Congress leader as saying.

2.20 pm: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Padmavati won’t be allowed to release in the state after meeting several members of the Rajput community, who submitted a memorandum seeking a ban on the Deepika Padukone starrer. “We have been reading about the queen’s sacrifice from childhood. Distortion of history will not be tolerated,’’ ANI quoted Chouhan as saying and added that unless the objectionable scenes were removed he would not let the film be released across the state. He also announced that a memorial will be built for the queen.

1.40 pm: Censor Board denies makers’ request to expedite the clearance process for Padmavati. “Central Board of Film Certification turns down the application by makers of Padmavati seeking to expedite certification process of the movie,” ANI tweeted. CBFC said the movie will be reviewed and certified as per set norms of following a chronological order of all applications.

