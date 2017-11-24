After Supreme Court, Delhi HC rejects plea against release of Padmavati

Boys look at a poster of Bollywood film ‘Padmavati’ in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 (AP Photo) Boys look at a poster of Bollywood film ‘Padmavati’ in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 (AP Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Friday quashed a petition against the release of Padmavati, describing it as “hopeless” and “misconceived”, and an encouragement to people agitating against the Bollywood film. The plea sought creation of a panel ahead of the film’s release to ensure there is no “distortion” of history in regard to the portrayal of Rani Padmavati of Chittorgarh, reported news agency PTI.

The public interest litigation (PIL) was filed on November 16 by the Akhand Rashtrawadi Party, which calls itself a political party in the PIL. It approached the HC to direct the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to set up a committee, headed by a retired HC judge and comprising members of the censor board, a social activist and three history experts from any university.

Also read | Supreme Court to hear petition on Padmavati’s global release on November 28

The release of Padmavati, which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been deferred indefinitely by its producers, Viacom 18. The film, which is based on the story of Rajput queen Padmavati, is mired in controvery with right-wing groups across the country claiming it distorts history. It was initially slated to release on December 1.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition seeking a stay on the release of Padmavati as the CBFC was yet to certify the film. A bench, led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, had refused to exercise its jurisdiction in the situation.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd