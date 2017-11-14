Padmavati protests turn violent, Karni Sena members vandalise cinema hall in Kota

A still from Padmavati A still from Padmavati

The protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati turned violent on Tuesday as members of Karni Sena vandalised a cinema hall in Kota, ANI reported. The whole act of violence was caught on camera. The Karni Sena members can be seen in the video smashing glass counters and windows of Aakash theatre where Padmaavati trailer was being played. According to report, eight people have been arrested after the incident.

This comes a day after makers of the film agreed to screen it for those who had doubts about its content once the film was passed by the censor board. Padmavati, which is scheduled to be released on December 1, features Deepika Padukone in the role of queen Padmavati while Ranveer Singh plays the role of Alauddin Khilji.

Karni Sena vandalised Aakash Mall in Kota protesting Padmavati’s trailer being shown at the Cinema Hall #Rajasthan (NOTE: Strong language) pic.twitter.com/web5T0ewtC — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2017

The Karni Sena members had earlier this year vandalised the sets of the film and assaulted Bhansali for portraying queen Padmavati in ‘bad light’. The Rajput Karni Sena is claiming that Padmavati insults the Rajput community and is a distortion of history, which “hurts their religious sentiments”.

Meanwhile, senior VHP leader Acharya Dharmendra said a case should be lodged against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali over ‘Padmavati’ and senior Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi demanded a ban on the controversial film.

Talking to media, earlier in the day, Deepika said she believes that the film will tide over the controversy and win a “bigger battle” for the industry. “As a woman, I feel proud to be a part of this film, and to tell this story, which needs to be told. And it needs to be told now,” said Deepika.

The Hindi film industry has come out in support of the period drama criticising the protest.

