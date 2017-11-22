LIVE updates: Will decide on screening Padmavati after censor board’s clearance, says M L Khattar

Padmavati row live updates: The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, which has been deferred, is yet to receive certification from the CBFC (File Photo) Padmavati row live updates: The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, which has been deferred, is yet to receive certification from the CBFC (File Photo)

Ahead of its release, Bollywood film Padmavati has set off a whirlwind of controversy with some Rajput groups objecting to “distortion of historical facts” and “misrepresentations” undermining Rajput pride in the film . The Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie, which has been indefinitely deferred, is yet to receive certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said a show-cause notice has been issued to state BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu, who offered a Rs 10 crore bounty for Bhansali and Padukone’s heads. “This might be his personal opinion; government has nothing to do with it. We have issued him a show cause notice,” Khattar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Further, Khattar said his government will take a decision on screening Padmavati after it is cleared by the censor board. “We will not allow anyone’s sentiments to be hurt. We don’t think it is right to ban (a film) before censor board’s decision,” he said, reported ANI.

2.07 pm: On Tuesday, responding to the row, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore appealed to the people to allow the censor board to do its job. “The CBFC has been formed for a purpose. Let it do its job,” he told reporters. Rathore is a Rajput minister from Rajasthan.

1.54 pm: Reacting to BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu's comments, Khattar says, "This might be his personal opinion; government has nothing to do with it. We have issued him a show cause notice," reports ANI.

1.34 pm: “We will take a decision on Padmavati only after censor board clearance. We will not allow anyone’s sentiments to be hurt. We don’t think it is right to ban (a film) before the censor board’s decision: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is quoted as saying by ANI.

12.20 pm: How is Karni Sena, the group behind Padmavati protests, so powerful? Read this comprehensive report by The Indian Express.

11.53 am: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh issued a statement on Tuesday, in which he said he never supported a ban on Padmavati nor backed those issuing threats to the actors. “Nobody can be denied the right to disagree with others and protest peacefully in a civilised and democratic system,” he was quoted as saying.

11.45 am: Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath joined the strings of politicians reacting to Padmavati on Tuesday. Targeting director Bhansali, Adityanath said he was habitual in playing with public sentiments. “No one has the right to take the law into their own hands, whether it is Sanjay Leela Bhansali or anyone else. If those threatening (the actors of the film) are guilty, Bhansali is no less guilty,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

11.40 am: In an opinion piece in The Indian Express today, former BJP MP Tarun Vijay writes questions why Bhansali isn’t revealing the “facts” or the exact plot of his film. The writer asks, “Is he enjoying the controversy because it could ensure the success of his film at the box office? Should considerations of money-making be allowed to reign over matters of conscience?”

11.15 am: Actor Deepika Padukone, who has received death threats for her role as Padmavati in the film, will not attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), which will be held on November 28 in Hyderabad. The summit will be attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka. Padukone, who was reportedly expected to speak at the event, has not provided any reason for her decision.

11.10 am: Despite the producers of Padmavati “voluntarily” deferring its release, the film continues to receive backlash. In our live blog today, we will bring you news and updates regarding Bhansali’s film, which stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

