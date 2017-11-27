ASI covers plaque on mirror legend outside Padmini Palace in Chittorgarh

Tourists watching the Rani Padmavati Mahal and Jal Mahal in the Chittorgarh Fort in Rajasthan, well known for the beauty of Rani Padmavati and the attack by Allauddin Khilji in the 14th century. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Tourists watching the Rani Padmavati Mahal and Jal Mahal in the Chittorgarh Fort in Rajasthan, well known for the beauty of Rani Padmavati and the attack by Allauddin Khilji in the 14th century. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Following threats by Karni Sena and after a formal representation by protesters in Chittorgarh, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has covered with a piece of cloth its plaque outside Rani Padmini’s palace in Chittorgarh Fort.

The plaque reads: “This palace is of immense historical importance in the history of Mewar. Associated with Rani Padmini, this beautiful building stands in the northern margin of the Padmini lake. It is said that here Rana Ratan Singh showed a glimpse of legendary beauty of his wife Padmini to Alauddin Khilji through a mirror. After which, Alauddin Khilji went to the extent of ravaging Chittaur in order to possess her.”

People in Rajasthan and other places, protesting against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Padmavati, claim that neither did Khilji see Padmavati, nor did he attack Chittor for her.

“Karni Sena had threatened that it will forcible remove the plaque if ASI does not do so itself. A representation by Sarva Samaj (all communities), which is on an indefinite protest outside Chittorgarh Fort, had also been submitted with us on November 19,” said P C Sharma, ASI Conservation Assistant. ASI Chittorgarh communicated the same to the head office, Jodhpur Circle, and following instructions, covered the plaque Saturday evening.

Protesters say that Hindi translation on the plaque uses the word ‘kivdanti’, which translates as ‘legend’, and hence the “incorrect kivdanti” stated on the plaque should be removed.

