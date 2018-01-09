No Padmavat screening in Rajasthan, her dignity at stake: Vasundhara Raje

Stating that the decision was taken to “respect the emotions of public in the state”, Raje instructed Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria to ensure that the film is not screened in the state. Stating that the decision was taken to “respect the emotions of public in the state”, Raje instructed Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria to ensure that the film is not screened in the state.

DAYS AFTER the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the release of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, with several cuts and a change in the title to Padmavat, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje announced on Monday that the film will not be screened in the state.

“The movie will not be screened in any cinema hall in the state. Rani Padmini’s sacrifice is associated with honour, esteem and pride of the state, so Rani Padmini is not merely a history chapter for us, but is our self-esteem. We will not allow her dignity to be hurt howsoever,” the CM said in a statement.

While the CBFC has cleared the film, there is no official statement yet on its release date. Quoting industry sources, a PTI report said on Monday that it was likely to be released on January 25. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on December 1.

In a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani in November, Raje urged that the film should not be released without “necessary changes”. She said a committee with “famous historians, film personalities and members of the aggrieved community” should be constituted to discuss the storyline in detail.

The CBFC then invited a panel of experts, and “suggested” changes. However, the Shri Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS), Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena (SRRKS), Shri Rajput Sabha and other outfits demanded that the film should be banned.

Claiming that the committee members who reviewed the film had found several “mistakes”, SRKS state president Mahipal Singh said “there is no reason to release the movie.”

Sukhdev Singh, SRRKS national president, threatened violence and vandalism of cinema halls if the film is released.

Meanwhile, SRKS founder patron Lokendra Kalvi has announced a protest in Chittorgarh on January 27 to oppose the release of the film.

