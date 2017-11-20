Padmavati: NCW asks Haryana DGP to look into BJP leader’s bounty remarks

Haryana BJP’s chief media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu Haryana BJP’s chief media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday asked the Haryana Police to look into reports of a BJP leader from the state promising a reward of Rs 10 crore to anyone who beheads actor Deepika Padukone and ‘Padmavati’ director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Haryana BJP’s chief media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu has reportedly put a bounty on their head and also threatened actor Ranveer Singh, who also stars in the movie.

In its letter to the Haryana DGP, the NCW asked him to “look into the matter immediately”. The NCW, in a statement, said it has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on Amu’s remarks. The commission said it “takes a stringent view of such unwarranted and illegal statements”.

Amu was quoted as saying, “I want to congratulate the Meerut youth who announced a Rs 5 crore bounty for beheading Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. We will reward those who behead them with Rs 10 crore and also take care of their family’s needs,” he said. After widespread protests, including threats, the makers of the film have deferred its release from its December 1 release.

