Padmavati row: Body found in Jaipur’s Nahargarh Fort, message on rock says ‘we don’t just hang effigies’

THE BODY of a 40-year-old man was found hanging from the ramparts of Nahargarh Fort here early on Friday morning. Some messages referring to the protests against the film Padmavati were found scribbled with charcoal on nearby stones inside the fort, police said.

The man has been identified as Chetan Saini, who had a jewellery and handicraft business in Nahari ka Naka area, near the Nahargarh Fort on the outskirts of Jaipur.

“The body was found hanging early in the morning. It is not clear as yet whether it is a case of suicide or murder. We have sent the body for post-mortem which will make things clear,” said Satyendra Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaipur North.

“Padmavati ka virodh karne walon, hum kile par sirf putle nahi latkate… hum mein hai dum (Those opposing Padmavati, we don’t just hang effigies from forts… we have the courage),” said one of the messages on a stone.

Those protesting against the film had earlier hung effigies of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actress Deepika Padukone outside Chittorgarh Fort.

“Har kaafir ka haal yahi (Same fate to all disbelievers)”, “Chetan tantric mara gaya (Tantric Chetan has been killed)”, “Padmavati ka jauhar hai, toh Jodhaa ka Akbar shouhar hai (If Padmavati committed self-immolation, then Akbar is Jodhaa’s husband)” were some of the other notes written with charcoal on the stones in the fort.

In 2008, the Shri Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS) had protested against Ashutosh Gowariker’s film Jodhaa Akbar, alleging “inaccurate portrayal of history.” Eventually, the film was not released in the state.

The release of Padmavati, earlier scheduled for December 1, has been deferred following protests in several states, including Rajasthan.

“It may be an attempt to mislead investigations, but the person or persons who did this knew their history quite well, referring to ‘tantric Chetan’ and Akbar-Jodhaa. It seems organised, there are dozens of message written near the body and it would have taken some time to scribble them,” said SRKS president Mahipal Singh Makrana.

In Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s 1540 epic poem Padmavati, King Ratansen (who later married Padmavati) banished sorcerer Raghava Chaitanya, who travelled to the court of Alauddin Khilji in Delhi, and told him about Padmini’s beauty, which led Khilji to lay siege to Chittor.

“Chetan was in no way associated with us, but ‘tantric Chetan’ seems to be a reference to Raghav Chaitanya,” said Makrana, pointing out that the body was found hanging on the wall which faces the old city, “perhaps as a message”. “This is not the way to protest. Earlier too, we have received threats from Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Norway, etc. and also wrote to Jaipur Commissioner about it,” he said.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that the notes on the stones may be an attempt to mislead investigations. “It is not clear as to when those lines were scribbled,” said Ramkishan, SHO of Brahmpuri police station.

He confirmed that Saini’s fingers were found to be blackened, but said it was not clear whether they had become black due to decomposition of the body or from handling charcoal. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also went to the spot on Friday morning to investigate the death.

“The family is not in a position to record statements. But so far, we have come to know that he was a simple man who kept to himself. His relatives and neighbours say he was not into politics or any such thing,” Ramkishan said.