Padmavati row: Karni Sena now demands change in movie title

Their earlier demands on Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Padmavati “resolved”, Shri Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS) on Monday made a fresh demand, seeking a change in the film’s title and formation of a screening committee under a retired judge, with and historians as members, to vet the film before release. On Friday, SRKS, led by its state president Mahipal Singh, had manhandled Bhansali and the film’s crew.

On Monday, Shobha Sant, CEO of Bhansali Productions, Shri Rajput Sabha chief Giriraj Singh and Mahipal addressed a joint press meet, apparently to settle the controversy.

The production house has sent a letter to Giriraj and assured that there are no romantic scenes between Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmavati. “We do not want to hurt sentiments and would appreciate if all social organisations and local people support us…,” it states.

As some supporters present there said the film should not be titled Padmavati, as she is a revered figure among Rajputs, Mahipal reiterated that “we are happy they (producers) have resolved “our three earlier demands” , but he can’t ignore his “team”. Giriraj said the film also needs to be vetted by a screening panel.

Make script public: BJP MLA

BJP MLA from Rajasthan’s Sheo constituency Manavendra Singh Monday demanded that the script of Padmavati be made public to create an “opportunity to dispel misgivings that have emerged”, and it should be vetted by the I&B Ministry to prevent “such incidents” in future.