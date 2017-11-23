Padmavati in MP textbooks, song not to be played in Dewas schools

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said a chapter on the queen will be introduced in the state school curriculum next year (File) Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said a chapter on the queen will be introduced in the state school curriculum next year (File)

Citing a memorandum submitted by the Shri Rajput Karni Sena to ensure that feelings of Hindus are not hurt, the District Education Officer in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh has asked government and private schools not to play Ghoomar, a song from the film Padmavati, at cultural events in schools.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said a chapter on the queen will be introduced in the state school curriculum next year, two days after he announced that he will not allow the film to be released in the state if objectionable scenes were not removed. Calling Padmavati as rashtramata, Chouhan said students will learn about the greatness of the queen from the book. Dewas DEO Rajeev Suryavanshi could not be reached for comment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App