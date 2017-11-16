Padmavati row: Home ministry assures assistance in case of ‘potential’ public disorder

File photo File photo

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday assured all the states that it would give “full consideration” to any request for assistance in relation to the ongoing and potential public order issues which take place because of the controversy surrounding the upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Padmavati’.

“The first responder in relation to ongoing and potential public order issues are the district administration and state police under the overall guidance of the state government,” an MHA spokesperson told news agency ANI. “Any request for assistance, as and when received, will receive the fullest consideration of the ministry,” he added.

There have been protests against the film by groups who have claimed that the movie has distorted facts of history. Earlier in the day, Sri Rajput Karni Sena said that they would gather in lakhs and call for a nation-wide shutdown on December 1, the release date of the movie. In Jaipur, Shri Rajput Karni Sena founder and patron Lokendra Singh Kalvi said: “Ahinsa bahut zaruri hai, hinsa toh majboori hai. Jauhar ki jwala hai, bahut kucch jalega. Rok sako toh is Padmavati ko rok lo (Non-violence is important but violence is the last resort. This is the fire of Jauhar, a lot will burn. Stop this Padmavati if you can).”

Demanding the nationwide strike on December 1, Kalvi said the Karni Sena will take the support of like-minded individuals and organisations, many of who have publicly objected to the film. “We are not talking of a Rajasthan bandh, but a Bharat bandh on December 1,” he said.

Also, Sena leader Mahipal Singh Makrana said if need be, action will be taken against Deepika Padukone, the female lead in the movie.

“Rajput Karni Sena is fighting to protect the image of women being portrayed in the films. We never raise a hand on women but if need be, we will do to Deepika what Lakshman did to Shurpanakha for violating the rules and culture of India,” Makrana told ANI.

The Rajasthan Women’s Commission has also written to the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) to ensure that the honour of women “is not adversely affected” in the movie.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Padmavati’ is based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540.

The film, which stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji, is slated to release on December 1.

