Hit Sanjay Leela Bhansali with shoe, get Rs 10,000: BJP leader

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sanjay Leela Bhansali

A few days after Karni Sena damaged the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ in Jaipur, a BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh on Monday announced a reward of Rs 10,000 to anyone who would hit the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali with a shoe, according to India Today reports. This outrageous announcement was made by Akhilesh Khandelwal who is also the chairman of a civic body in Madhya Pradesh. The reward has been announced per hit to Bhansali for distorting the historical facts on Padmavati.

WATCH VIDEO | Bhansali Productions Clarifies No Romantic Scene Between Rani Padmini-Alauddin Khilji in ‘Padmavati’

Protests continue in Rajasthan over Bhansali’s Padmavati days after the filmmaker was assaulted in Jaipur by Karni Sena activists. The makers of the film have reiterated that there is no romantic dream sequence or any objectionable or romantic scene between Padmavati (played by Deepika Padukone) and Alauddin Khilji (played by Ranveer Singh) in the film.

Earlier on Monday, Sanjay Leela Bhansali assured that history will not be distorted in the film, saying the movie will not have any romantic or objectionable scenes between Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji’s character. However, Rajput Sabha has demanded a review of the film before its release and change of the film’s title.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd