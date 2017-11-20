Padmavati will not release in MP till objectionable scenes removed, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Top Stories
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also added that unless the objectionable scenes are removed he will not let the film to be released across the state.

November 20, 2017
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks on Padmavati Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati will not be allowed to be released in the state because the movie has distorted history. The chief minister made the announcement after hearing several social organisations belonging to the Rajput community who met him at his official residence and sought a ban on the movie.

“We have been reading about the queen’s sacrifice from childhood. Distortion of history will not be tolerated,’’ he said and added that unless the objectionable scenes are removed he will not let the film to be released across the state. He also announced that a memorial will be built for the queen.

Earlier on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said he would not allow the film to be released until controversial parts were omitted. The UP government had earlier told the I&B Ministry that the film could have an “adverse effect” on law and order in UP.

The film is a period drama based on Rajput queen and stars Deepika PadukoneShahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. It has sparked protests across the country over “misrepresentations” and “distortion of historical facts”. Following the protests, the film’s release date has been  “voluntarily deferred” from December 1 by its producer Viacom18 Motion Pictures on Sunday.

