Padmavati controversy: Manohar Parrikar says tourist state can’t afford law and order problem

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday said a tourist state cannot afford to afford to face a “law and order problem” by releasing Padmavati.

Parrikar’s assertion came after he held a meeting with the BJP state women’s wing, led by its president Sulakshana Sawant. The women’s wing demanded a ban on the film in Goa. The Chief Minister promised to look into the demands, including allegation that the “movie distorts history”.

“It has been a habit of filmmakers to distort Hindi(u) icons and traditions in the guise of creativity. History has depicted Padmavati as having committed Jauhar to escape dishonour. Large sections of Indian people adore queen Padmavati,” read the delegation’s memorandum.

“The release of the controversial film is likely to hurt the sentiments of a large section of society, creating unrest in peaceful Goa. The sentiments of women have also been hurt…. The other issue is a law and order problem, which Goa cannot afford in the tourist season. A tourist state has to be peaceful. So we will look into both aspects of it. As of now, the censor certificate is not granted, so (I) will take call after censor certificate is granted,” Parrikar said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App