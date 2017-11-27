Padmavati controversy: Parties condemn Haryana BJP leader’s remarks on Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee had earlier lent support to Padmavati saying the makers were welcome to release the movie in West Bengal Mamata Banerjee had earlier lent support to Padmavati saying the makers were welcome to release the movie in West Bengal

Political parties on Sunday condemned BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu’s remarks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she lent her support to Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Amu, the Haryana BJP leader, on Saturday threatened Mamata with the same fate as ‘Surpanakha’ after she welcomed Bhansali’s controversial film Padmavati and its crew to the state.

Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee on Sunday once again demanded an apology from Amu. “Those who want to curtail freedom of speech and expression of the Opposition can say such things. The entire country is condemning it. The person who has made such statements must tender his public apology, or the people of Bengal will give a fitting reply to him,” he said.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya too condemned the statements made by Amu. “I think no one should use such language against an elected chief minister of a state. This is not the way to show opposition to a party,” Vijayvargiya told reporters.

Left Front Chairman Biman Bose had on Saturday said: “This is not acceptable. This is the culture of BJP. By saying such things, they are showing their culture.”

Other prominent personalities also criticised the Haryana BJP leader’s remarks. “They should be more careful about the language in which they target others. This is very unfortunate,” said eminent Bengali writer Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay.

